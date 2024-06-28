The Jawa 350 gets a second refresh for 2024. Check out what’s new 

Jawa Motorcycles recently launched the refreshed 350 bringing a major upgrade to the retro-styled motorcycle
The Jawa 350 received changes in the form of a revamped engine, tweaked styling, and better build quality. It now gets new colour options too
The 2024 Jawa 350 is now available in 3 new colours - Obsidian Black, Deep Forest, and Grey
The Chrome Series gets a new White colour in addition to Maroon, Black, and Mystique Orange. There are a total of 7 colours now offered on the 350
The revamped Jawa 350 lineup also includes alloy variants in addition to the wire-spoke wheels already available
Power comes from the familiar 334 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder motor with 22 bhp 28.2 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
Other features include an assist and slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS, an analogue instrument console with a digital readout, and halogen lights
The Jawa 350 borrows its design inspiration from the yesteryear Type 353 and 354 models
Jawa has also lowered the price on the new 350 with the range now starting from ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards