The iconic Chevrolet Camaro will be discontinued

After much speculation, American auto giant General Motors has confirmed that the iconic Chevrolet Camaro muscle car will cease production in 2024.
In a statement, Chevrolet confirmed that the 2024 Camaro will get a grand farewell with Collector’s Edition models to be introduced later this year.
Chevrolet is expected to bring at least one special model with some outrageous power figures like the Dodge Challenger Demon 170. Meanwhile, the Collector’s Edition will come with special upgrades.
Production of the Camaro Collector’s Edition will be in limited numbers.
The first Chevrolet Camaro went on sale in 1966 with a V8 engine sending power to the rear wheels, designed to take on the Ford Mustang. The first-gen Camaro shared its underpinnings with the Pontiac Firebird.
The Camaro was on sale for four generations until 2002 when the market for sports coupes started diminishing. The car was revived in 2010 with the fifth generation and was an instant hit after appearing in the Transformers movie franchise.
The Chevrolet Camaro SS concept was shown as the transformer Bumblebee and the yellow Camaro immediately became iconic with its smooth lines and retro vibes.
The sixth-generation Camaro went on sale in 2016 and is now up for change amidst a fast-transforming market and regulations. The V8-powered Camaro finds little purpose in this new era of mobility.
While this is certainly the end of the Camaro as we know it, Chevrolet did say that “this is not the end of the Camaro story.”