The hot hatch you were waiting for? New Tata Altroz Racer is here

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 07, 2024

Tata Motors has launched the new Altroz Racer and the new variant is the most powerful version of the hatchback to go on sale

The new Altroz Racer packs sporty aesthetic upgrades, new features and a powerful turbo petrol engine to bring its performance alive

Visual upgrades include the blacked-out roof and bonnet with twin white stripe, new alloys, and a ‘Racer’ badge on the fender

Power comes from a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine borrowed from the Nexon. It packs 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque

The hot hatch gets only a 6-speed manual transmission to appeal to driving enthusiasts 

The cabin gets the sporty treatment with an all-black layout with orange highlights. It also gets leather upholstery with contrast stitching

The Altroz Racer is rich on features and packs an electric sunroof, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, cruise control, digital console and more

The Altroz Racer is available in three dual-tone colours - Atomic Orange, Avenue White, and Pure Grey

Prices start from 9.5 lakh, going up to 10.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)
