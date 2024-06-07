The hot hatch you were waiting for? New Tata Altroz Racer is here

Tata Motors has launched the new Altroz Racer and the new variant is the most powerful version of the hatchback to go on sale
The new Altroz Racer packs sporty aesthetic upgrades, new features and a powerful turbo petrol engine to bring its performance alive
Visual upgrades include the blacked-out roof and bonnet with twin white stripe, new alloys, and a ‘Racer’ badge on the fender
Power comes from a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine borrowed from the Nexon. It packs 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque
The hot hatch gets only a 6-speed manual transmission to appeal to driving enthusiasts
The cabin gets the sporty treatment with an all-black layout with orange highlights. It also gets leather upholstery with contrast stitching
The Altroz Racer is rich on features and packs an electric sunroof, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, cruise control, digital console and more
The Altroz Racer is available in three dual-tone colours - Atomic Orange, Avenue White, and Pure Grey
Prices start from ₹9.5 lakh, going up to ₹10.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)