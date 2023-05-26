Want to buy a Harley-Davidson? The X 440 will be the most affordable one

Harley-Davidson co-developed the X 440 with Hero MotoCorp.
The motorcycle will launch on July 3rd
The motorcycle is designed as a small roadster
It will be the most affordable Harley-Davidson in India
The X 440 will use a 440 cc, long-stroke engine that will have a redline of 8,000 rpm
All the lighting elements on the motorcycle will be LED units.
The exhaust is relatively a simple looking unit
There are alloy wheels on offer that are wrapped with rubber sourced from MRF
The motorcycle comes with a single-pod digital instrument cluster