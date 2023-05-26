Want to buy a Harley-Davidson? The X 440 will be the most affordable one

Harley-Davidson co-developed the X 440 with Hero MotoCorp.

The motorcycle will launch on July 3rd

The motorcycle is designed as a small roadster

It will be the most affordable Harley-Davidson in India

The X 440 will use a 440 cc, long-stroke engine that will have a redline of 8,000 rpm

All the lighting elements on the motorcycle will be LED units. 

The exhaust is relatively a simple looking unit

There are alloy wheels on offer that are wrapped with rubber sourced from MRF

The motorcycle comes with a single-pod digital instrument cluster
