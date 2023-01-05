Hyundai will showcase Ioniq 6 EV with range of over 600 kms on a single charge
Hyundai will also debut its second generation fuel cell electric car Nexo
Kia has already confirmed it will drive in the EV9 Concept EV at the expo this year
Kia will also showcase the Sorento SUV which rivals VW Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson
While India waits for the MG Air EV, the carmaker will also bring in the MG4 EV, a possible rival to Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5
Toyota will gauge public interest on this global hot hatch called GR Corolla at the Expo
As India pushes towards alternative fuel, Toyota will showcase the Mirai FCEV
Toyota is also expected to drive in the Land Cruiser 300 to show to the Indian audience
After launching the Atto 3, BYD will showcase another EV in India - the Seal electric sedan