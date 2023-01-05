Nine global cars India expects to see at Auto Expo 2023

Published Jan 05, 2023

Hyundai will showcase Ioniq 6 EV with range of over 600 kms on a single charge

Hyundai will also debut its second generation fuel cell electric car Nexo

Kia has already confirmed it will drive in the EV9 Concept EV at the expo this year

Kia will also showcase the Sorento SUV which rivals VW Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson

While India waits for the MG Air EV, the carmaker will also bring in the MG4 EV, a possible rival to Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5

Toyota will gauge public interest on this global hot hatch called GR Corolla at the Expo

As India pushes towards alternative fuel,  Toyota will showcase the Mirai FCEV

Toyota is also expected to drive in the Land Cruiser 300 to show to the Indian audience

After launching the Atto 3, BYD will showcase another EV in India - the Seal electric sedan
