The Ferrari F80 is the arch-nemesis of the Mclaren W1, Check it out

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 18, 2024

The Ferrari F80 is one of the most expensive road cars they've ever built. It costs $4 million (approx. 33.61 crore)

The F80, according to Ferrari, will be a limited edition car and only 799 of them will be made

The nose of the car is pointed and gets the S-tunnel which produces 460 kg of downforce at 250 kmph

The driver's seat is adjustable but the passenger's seat comes bolted to the chassis

All the controls are pointed towards the driver and a new flat bottom and top steering is offered in this car

The engine is a V6 hybrid which makes a total of 1184 bhp and comes with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission

The car is made up of a carbon fibre asymmetrical monocoque chassis with a carbon fibre roof

The car gets three drive modes including Hybrid, Performance and Qualify but misses out on an electric-only mode

At the back is an active wing with a 71-inch diffuser that sticks the car to the road with 590 kg of downforce
