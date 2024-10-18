The Ferrari F80 is the arch-nemesis of the Mclaren W1, Check it out

The Ferrari F80 is one of the most expensive road cars they've ever built. It costs $4 million (approx. ₹33.61 crore)
The F80, according to Ferrari, will be a limited edition car and only 799 of them will be made
The nose of the car is pointed and gets the S-tunnel which produces 460 kg of downforce at 250 kmph
The driver's seat is adjustable but the passenger's seat comes bolted to the chassis
All the controls are pointed towards the driver and a new flat bottom and top steering is offered in this car
The engine is a V6 hybrid which makes a total of 1184 bhp and comes with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission
The car is made up of a carbon fibre asymmetrical monocoque chassis with a carbon fibre roof
The car gets three drive modes including Hybrid, Performance and Qualify but misses out on an electric-only mode
At the back is an active wing with a 71-inch diffuser that sticks the car to the road with 590 kg of downforce