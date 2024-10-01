Bajaj Auto has announced a Dussehra offer on the entire upgraded Pulsar range
With the new festive offer, buyers can get a discount of ₹10,000 on their purchase
The new offers aim to support customer purchases during the festive season
Savings are supported by cashback offers of up to ₹5,000 available on various models.
These models include the Pulsar 125, NS125, N160, NS160, NS150, NS200, NS250
Flipkart is additionally offering the Pulsar 125 at ₹79,843, which is ₹2,000 less than the ex-showroom price
The entire Bajaj Dominar range is also more affordable by ₹2,000 on Flipkart
For instance, Flipkart lists the Dominar 250 at ₹1.83 lakh, but its ex-showroom price is ₹1.85 lakh.
Bajaj says 2024 has been an important year with the entire Pulsar range being upgraded with new features