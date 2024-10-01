The Bajaj Pulsar range gets more affordable with Dussehra offers. Check new prices

Published Oct 01, 2024

Bajaj Auto has announced a Dussehra offer on the entire upgraded Pulsar range

With the new festive offer, buyers can get a discount of 10,000 on their purchase

The new offers aim to support customer purchases during the festive season

Savings are supported by cashback offers of up to 5,000 available on various models.

These models include the Pulsar 125, NS125, N160, NS160, NS150, NS200, NS250 

Flipkart is additionally offering the Pulsar 125 at 79,843, which is 2,000 less than the ex-showroom price

The entire Bajaj Dominar range is also more affordable by  2,000 on Flipkart

For instance, Flipkart lists the Dominar 250 at 1.83 lakh, but its ex-showroom price is 1.85 lakh. 

Bajaj says 2024 has been an important year with the entire Pulsar range being upgraded with new features
