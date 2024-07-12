The Ambani garage rolls out in style for the Anant-Radhika wedding. See Pics

The Mukesh Ambani-led family is celebrating the wedding its youngest child Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant with festivities held in Mumbai
The billionaire family has decked up not only their palatial home but its fleet of luxury cars for the special occasion
The Ambani family’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan was spotted covered in floral decor as it made its way through Mumbai traffic to reach the wedding venue (Pic courtesy: Insta/@shaun_3rs)
Joining the Cullinan is Nita Ambani’s pink Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII (Pic courtesy: Insta/@shaun_3rs)
The Ambani family reportedly has more than four Rolls-Royce Cullinan luxury SUVs in its fleet apart from several other Rolls-Royce models (Pic courtesy: Insta/@shaun_3rs)
The family also owns a fleet of Range Rovers, Mercedes-AMGs, Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Bentleys and more (Pic courtesy: Insta/@shaun_3rs)
The Mercedes-AMG G 63 and the Range Rover LWB are famously a part of the Ambani family’s security detail to keep up with the fast exotics
Most Rolls-Royce cars cost well over ₹10 crore, after personalisation and taxes
The Anant-Radhika wedding festivities are scheduled between July 12-14, 2024 in BKC, Mumbai. Traffic has been redirected from the venue