Tesla will not be in upcoming Shanghai Auto Show. Know why

The Shanghai Auto Show is going to start from April 18 and this year...
...Tesla will not participate
Tesla's Shanghai representative has confirmed the news but no definitive reason has been given behind the move
Back in 2021, a Tesla Model 3 owner climbed atop a displayed EV and declared how her father almost had a fatal accident when the electric car's brakes failed
The protest video went viral and the EV maker attracted immense criticism
Following this, Tesla issued an apology, though, it did not acknowledge any defect in the EV
Currently, Tesla announced its plans to build a battery factory in Shanghai
The construction of this battery manufacturing facility will start in the third quarter of this year
The production will begin next year