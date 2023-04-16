Tesla will not be in upcoming Shanghai Auto Show. Know why

Published Apr 16, 2023

The Shanghai Auto Show is going to start from April 18 and this year...

...Tesla will not participate 

Tesla's Shanghai representative has confirmed the news but no definitive reason has been given behind the move

Back in 2021, a Tesla Model 3 owner climbed atop a displayed EV and declared how her father almost had a fatal accident when the electric car's brakes failed

The protest video went viral and the EV maker attracted immense criticism

Following this, Tesla issued an apology, though, it did not acknowledge any defect in the EV

Currently, Tesla announced its plans to build a battery factory in Shanghai

The construction of this battery manufacturing facility will start in the third quarter of this year

The production will begin next year
