Tesla to build its most affordable electric car in India?

According to reports, Tesla is planning to manufacture its ₹20-lakh electric car in India
The EV maker recently resumed talks with the Centre to invest in India, which may include a factory too
A Reuters report claims Tesla officials will meet government officials soon to take the talks forward
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's recent meet with PM Narendra Modi hints at Tesla's increasing interest in India
Elon Musk is expected to visit India sometime in 2024 to talk on Tesla's India venture
Tesla had earlier hinted that it is planning to build a ₹20-lakh electric car
The upcoming EV will cost 25% less than the Model 3, Tesla's most affordable EV currently
If reports are true, India could become the first country to get Tesla's most affordable electric vehicle
Elon Musk had earlier hinted that India could be its next big destination in Asia, after China