Tesla to build its most affordable electric car in India?

According to reports, Tesla is planning to manufacture its 20-lakh electric car in India

The EV maker recently resumed talks with the Centre to invest in India, which may include a factory too

A Reuters report claims Tesla officials will meet government officials soon to take the talks forward

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's recent meet with PM Narendra Modi hints at Tesla's increasing interest in India

Elon Musk is expected to visit India sometime in 2024 to talk on Tesla's India venture

Tesla had earlier hinted that it is planning to build a 20-lakh electric car

The upcoming EV will cost 25% less than the Model 3, Tesla's most affordable EV currently

If reports are true, India could become the first country to get Tesla's most affordable electric vehicle

Elon Musk had earlier hinted that India could be its next big destination in Asia, after China
