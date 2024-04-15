Tesla plant soon in India: How big are its factories around the world?

Tesla factories are spread across the world and are counted among some of the biggest manufacturing bases on Earth
While Tesla has facilities to also build components, its plants to manufacture or assemble EVs are core to its business
So where in the world does Tesla build its EVs? Take a look...
Fremont, California: Plant builds Model S, Model 3, Model X and Model Y - also referred as 'SEXY' together. Plant is spread over 5,500,000 sq ft, employs 22k
Shanghai: First non-US Tesla plant, it builds Model 3 and Model Y. It is spread over 4,500,000 sq ft, employs 20k
Grunheide, Germany: The facility builds Model Y and is spread over 2,240,000 sq ft with around 10k employees
Austin, Texas: The newest Tesla plant, it builds Cybertruck and Model Y. It is built over an area of 10,000,000 sq ft, employing 20k