The new Ultra Red paint replaced Multi-Coat Red for the Model S and Model X
This new paint variant costs $3,000, which is $500 more than Multi-Coat Red
The new colour is much darker than the one it replaced
The Model S and Model X are now available in five different exterior colour options
Only Pearl White Multicoat paint variant is standard, whole rest come at additional costs
This comes as latest addition to Tesla's colour palette after it being criticised for offering lack of colour options for its EVs
With the Model S and Model X receiving the new colour, it could may way into the Model 3 ands Model Y as well
Introduction of the new colour to Model 3 and Model Y would depend on consumer reactions to the new paint
Besides new colour, Model S and Model X have received beefier brakes and new glass roof
The new glass roof claims to allow five times more light inside the cabin but blocks same level of UV rays