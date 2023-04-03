Tesla makes record profit in Q1 thanks to EV price cuts

Tesla delivered record 422,875 cars worldwide in the first quarter
It cut prices to appeal to consumers buffeted by rising interest rates
The company produced 440,808 vehicles during the quarter
This count was more than 432,513 units expected by analysts
Majority of sales were of the Model 3 sedan and Model Y
Tesla aims to make 1.8 million to 2 million vehicles this year
Tesla slashed prices early in the year to boost demand
The step was taken after fourth-quarter deliveries disappointed investors
The company makes the Model S, X, 3 and Y models in Fremont