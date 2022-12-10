Tesla has announced that it will suspend Model Y assembly at its Shanghai plant from December end
The production will be suspended from December 25 to January 1
This move is part of Tesla's cut in planned production
The Model Y EV is the best-selling model of the Shanghai factory
Tesla is aiming to produce 20,000 units of the EV in the last weeks of December including the suspension days
The decision to suspend production comes amid Tesla's record sales in China last month
Tesla delivered 100,291 China-made EVs in November, highest since the Shanghai plant opened in 2020
Tesla also plans to start the production of revamped version of Model 3 in the third quarter of 2023 in Shanghai
The Model Y represents the largest share of production at the Shanghai plant