Why Tesla is suspending production of its best-selling car in China

Published Dec 10, 2022

Tesla has announced that it will suspend Model Y assembly at its Shanghai plant from December end

The production will be suspended from December 25 to January 1

This move is part of Tesla's cut in planned production 

The Model Y EV is the best-selling model of the Shanghai factory

Tesla is aiming to produce 20,000 units of the EV in the last weeks of December including the suspension days

The decision to suspend production comes amid Tesla's record sales in China last month

Tesla delivered 100,291 China-made EVs in November, highest since the Shanghai plant opened in 2020

Tesla also plans to start the production of revamped version of Model 3 in the third quarter of 2023 in Shanghai

The Model Y represents the largest share of production at the Shanghai plant
