Tesla in pickle again as China sees another Covid surge

China is observing a massive surge in Covid-19 cases again and...
...Tesla has again halted its production at its Shanghai factory
As per earlier reports, Tesla had already planned to pause work at the plant in the last week of December
This surge pushed the EV company's date for pause much earlier than intended
It has been reported Tesla workers and its suppliers are also falling sick
Tesla is also facing issues with its elevated inventory levels
Tesla had already suspended production of its Model Y EV at the plant from December 25 to January 1
On the market front, Tesla's shares recorded a massive fall of 60 per cent
Factors such as Elon Musk's focus on Twitter and his antics after the acquisition are being regarded for the downfall