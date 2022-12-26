Tesla in pickle again as China sees another Covid surge

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 26, 2022

China is observing a massive surge in Covid-19 cases again and...

...Tesla has again halted its production at its Shanghai factory

As per earlier reports, Tesla had already planned to pause work at the plant in the last week of December 

This surge pushed the EV company's date for pause much earlier than intended

It has been reported Tesla workers and its suppliers are also falling sick 

Tesla is also facing issues with its elevated inventory levels 

Tesla had already suspended production of its Model Y EV at the plant from December 25 to January 1

On the market front, Tesla's shares recorded a massive fall of 60 per cent

Factors such as Elon Musk's focus on Twitter and his antics after the acquisition are being regarded for the downfall  
Know what is happening with Tesla Cybertruckl
Click Here