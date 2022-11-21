Italy is home to some of the most iconic automotive brands like Lamborghini, Ferrari and Alfa Romeo
The Italians are trying to woo Tesla, want next Giga Factory in the country
Matteo Salvini, the country's transport minister, has said his govt is open to support Tesla if it wants to open factory here
Salvini has praised Tesla CEO Elon Musk as 'main innovative genius'
He also says it is a 'shame' Tesla is not more invested in the Italian automotive industry
Tesla has been offering its EVs to Italian customers since 2011
It also has a number of Superchargers spread across the country
But the EV giant is on the lookout for site for its next Giga Factory