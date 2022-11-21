Tesla in the land of Lamborghini & Ferrari?

Published Nov 21, 2022

Italy is home to some of the most iconic automotive brands like Lamborghini, Ferrari and Alfa Romeo

The Italians are trying to woo Tesla, want next Giga Factory in the country

Matteo Salvini, the country's transport minister, has said his govt is open to support Tesla if it wants to open factory here

Salvini has praised Tesla CEO Elon Musk as 'main innovative genius'

He also says it is a 'shame' Tesla is not more invested in the Italian automotive industry

Tesla has been offering its EVs to Italian customers since 2011

It also has a number of Superchargers spread across the country

But the EV giant is on the lookout for site for its next Giga Factory
