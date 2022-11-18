Tesla doesn't just sell EVs! Check out these whacky products

If you thought that Tesla sells EVs only, then its time you see these
Tesla's Cyberquad ATV for kids is inspired by the Cybertruck
Tesla sells solar roof that stores energy and powers homes in case of an outage
These sipping glasses from the EV company comes with quite the modern look
Don't worry! Tesla offers a metal stand for these glasses for sturdy support
This Cybertruck inspired whistle is a limited-edition collectible from Tesla
If this got you interested, then sorry folks, it is sold out
This Giga Texas belt buckle is all about old-school cowboy vibes
It also comes with a 'Don't Mess With' disclaimer! Not that we intended to
This cute Tesla Supercharger is for charging phones
Tesla's latest innovation is its bot called Optimus