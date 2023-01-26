Tesla Cybertruck is finally ready to enter production in 2023

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 26, 2023

Cybertruck remains one of the most awaited EVs in the world

Tesla Cybertruck will hit production line between June and September 2023

Initially the EV will be built in a limited number

Tesla plans to scale production of Cybertruck largely in 2024

Tesla will manufacture the Cybertruck at its Austin Gigafactory in Texas

Tesla Cybertruck already fetched 1.5 millions of bookings

Cybertruck would come with a windshield that will have a unique feature-enabled glass, which can be bent with heat

Tesla Cybertruck would come promising 804 km range on a single charge

The Cybertruck is expected to boost Tesla's sales significantly
