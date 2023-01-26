Cybertruck remains one of the most awaited EVs in the world
Tesla Cybertruck will hit production line between June and September 2023
Initially the EV will be built in a limited number
Tesla plans to scale production of Cybertruck largely in 2024
Tesla will manufacture the Cybertruck at its Austin Gigafactory in Texas
Tesla Cybertruck already fetched 1.5 millions of bookings
Cybertruck would come with a windshield that will have a unique feature-enabled glass, which can be bent with heat
Tesla Cybertruck would come promising 804 km range on a single charge
The Cybertruck is expected to boost Tesla's sales significantly