Cybertruck could get a windshield glass that can be bent using heat
This technique has been detailed in a patent filing with USPTO
Tesla has hinted that its future other models too could get the same technology
However, Tesla didn't confirm which other models would get this tech
The patent filing shows how the glass can be bent by applying concentrated heat
The technology could make the Tesla Cybertruck's glass windshield sturdier
This patent filing also hints at Tesla Cybertruck's nearing production timeline
If the Cybertruck comes with this technology, it will be one of the key USPs of the pure electric Tesla pickup truck
Expect more details about this technology to come out soon