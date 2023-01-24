Tesla Cybertruck to get a unique windshield glass

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 24, 2023

Cybertruck could get a windshield glass that can be bent using heat

This technique has been detailed in a patent filing with USPTO

Tesla has hinted that its future other models too could get the same technology

However, Tesla didn't confirm which other models would get this tech

The patent filing shows how the glass can be bent by applying concentrated heat

The technology could make the Tesla Cybertruck's glass windshield sturdier

This patent filing also hints at Tesla Cybertruck's nearing production timeline

If the Cybertruck comes with this technology, it will be one of the key USPs of the pure electric Tesla pickup truck

Expect more details about this technology to come out soon
