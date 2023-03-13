Tesla is ready to start its production in 2023
Ahead of its production, Tesla Cybertruck's dimensional specs have been revealed
The EV would come similarly sized as Ford F-150 Raptor SuperCrew
It will come 1.5 inches shorter and 2.5 inches narrower than original prototype
The EV will be 231 inch long and 84 inch wide
It will have 145 inch wheelbase and will run on 35 inch wheels
Cybertruck will have a six inch longer cargo deck than original prototype
The cargo deck will be watertight and there will be drain plugs
The EV will have a dual motor and a triple motor variant but no quad motor variant