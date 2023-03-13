Tesla Cybertruck is among the world's most awaited electric vehicles

Published Mar 13, 2023

Tesla is ready to start its production in 2023

Ahead of its production, Tesla Cybertruck's dimensional specs have been revealed

The EV would come similarly sized as Ford F-150 Raptor SuperCrew

It will come 1.5 inches shorter and 2.5 inches narrower than original prototype

The EV will be 231 inch long and 84 inch wide

It will have 145 inch wheelbase and will run on 35 inch wheels

Cybertruck will have a six inch longer cargo deck than original prototype

The cargo deck will be watertight and there will be drain plugs

The EV will have a dual motor and a triple motor variant but no quad motor variant
