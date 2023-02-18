Tata Safari to feature ADAS!

Tata Motors gives ADAS power to Safari SUV
The automaker opens bookings for the updated version of the Safari
The ADAS system comes with loads of features
The system offers Forward Collision Warning, Auto Emergency Braking, Traffic Sign Recognition and Lane Departure Warning among many other
The car also gets a new touchscreen Infotainment system
The screen comes equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
It also comes with a 360-degree parking camera now!
The engine of Tata Safari is OBD2 complaint
It generates power output of 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque