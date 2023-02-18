Tata Safari to feature ADAS!

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 18, 2023

Tata Motors gives ADAS power to Safari SUV

The automaker opens bookings for the updated version of the Safari

The ADAS system comes with loads of features

 The system offers Forward Collision Warning, Auto Emergency Braking, Traffic Sign Recognition and Lane Departure Warning among many other

The car also gets a new touchscreen Infotainment system

The screen comes equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 

It also comes with a 360-degree parking camera now!

The engine of Tata Safari is OBD2 complaint 

It generates power output of 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque
Know more about the latest updates in Tata Safari
