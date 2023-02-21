Tata Motors is ready to launch three special edition SUVs tomorrow

Published Feb 21, 2023

Tata Harrier, Safari and Nexon are ready to receive Red Dark Edition

The automaker showcased the Harrier and Safari Red Dark Editions at Auto Expo 2023

Nexon's addition to the list comes as a surprise

Harrier and Safari previously received Dark Editions and the the Red Dark edition comes with a similar treatment

The special edition models would come with identical design but there would be distinctive styling elements

Expect the SUVs to come sporting an all-black theme with red inserts at different places at exterior

The interior too will receive some special treatment in forms of contrast stitching, updated seat and upholstery

Safari and Harrier Red Dark Edition models will come with new touchscreen infotainment system

The special edition models would come with higher sticker price than standard ones
