Tata Harrier, Safari and Nexon are ready to receive Red Dark Edition
The automaker showcased the Harrier and Safari Red Dark Editions at Auto Expo 2023
Nexon's addition to the list comes as a surprise
Harrier and Safari previously received Dark Editions and the the Red Dark edition comes with a similar treatment
The special edition models would come with identical design but there would be distinctive styling elements
Expect the SUVs to come sporting an all-black theme with red inserts at different places at exterior
The interior too will receive some special treatment in forms of contrast stitching, updated seat and upholstery
Safari and Harrier Red Dark Edition models will come with new touchscreen infotainment system
The special edition models would come with higher sticker price than standard ones