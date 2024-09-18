Tata Punch gets new features, Check them out

The Tata Punch has been updated with new tech and convenience features. It starts at a price of ₹6.45 lakh (ex-showroom)
It now gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display. This system also add wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.
The micro SUV also comes with a 5-speed AMT option making driving in traffic easy and also aiding newbie drivers.
The newly updated version of the micro SUV also gets a USB-C charging port this time.
Previously, the front seats came equipped with individual arm-rests. This has now been changed to a central, single armrest console.
The Punch gets a 1200 cc petrol engine that produces 87 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 115 Nm of maximum torque at 3150 rpm.
The Punch gets a 5-star GNCAP safety rating. Safety features include ESP, ABS with EBD and standard dual airbags.
Tata has also introduced the sunroof to the lower Adventure trim of the car, making it more affordable for people to get the feature.
The rear seats of the Punch now get a cooled atmosphere with the addition of new rear-AC vents as well.