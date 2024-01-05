Tata Punch EV unveiled. Bookings open as launch nears

Tata Motors has taken the covers off the Punch EV, its fourth electric car
Based on Tata's new Gen-2 platform, Punch EV will offer more than 300 kms of range
The electric SUV will also offer six airbags as standard across vairants
To be offered in five variants, Punch EV will come with 2 charging options including a 7.2 kW fast home charger
The charging port of the PUnch electric SUV is located at thr front under the Tata logo
In terms of design, the Punch EV is inspired by the new Nexon EV with connected LED DRLs
It will also come with new alloy design and redesigned headlight casing as well
Punch EV will also offer features like ventialted seats, larger screens, sunroof and 360 degree camera
Bookings for the PUnch EV has started at a token amount of ₹21,000