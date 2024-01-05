Tata Punch EV unveiled. Bookings open as launch nears

Published Jan 05, 2024

Tata Motors has taken the covers off the Punch EV, its fourth electric car

Based on Tata's new Gen-2 platform, Punch EV will offer more than 300 kms of range

The electric SUV will also offer six airbags as standard across vairants

To be offered in five variants, Punch EV will come with 2 charging options including a 7.2 kW fast home charger

The charging port of the PUnch electric SUV is located at thr front under the Tata logo

In terms of design, the Punch EV is inspired by the new Nexon EV with connected LED DRLs 

It will also come with new alloy design and redesigned headlight casing as well

Punch EV will also offer features like ventialted seats, larger screens, sunroof and 360 degree camera

Bookings for the PUnch EV has started at a token amount of 21,000
