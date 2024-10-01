It is also the only SUV in India to have four different powertrain options
Tata Nexon is available in petrol, diesel, petrol-CNG and electric powertrain options
Its sibling Tata Punch is available in petrol, petrol-CNG and electric powertrain options, but lacks diesel engine
Tata Nexon petrol variant gets power from a 1.2-litre turbocharged motor, available with 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT and 7-speed DCA transmission choices
Tata Nexon diesel variant is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit, which comes available with transmission options of a 6-speed MT and 6-speed AMT
Tata Nexon iCNG gets a CNG variant, which pairs the 1.2-litre petrol engine with dual CNG cylinders
Tata Nexon EV is available in two battery pack options, promising up to 465 km range on a single charge
Compact design, feature packed interior, peppy powertrains make Tata Nexon an appealing product for Indian consumers
Wide range of powertrain options too play key role in enhancing its appeal