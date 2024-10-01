Tata Nexon is one of the bestselling SUVs in India

Published Oct 01, 2024

It is also the only SUV in India to have four different powertrain options

Tata Nexon is available in petrol, diesel, petrol-CNG and electric powertrain options

Its sibling Tata Punch is available in petrol, petrol-CNG and electric powertrain options, but lacks diesel engine

Tata Nexon petrol variant gets power from a 1.2-litre turbocharged motor, available with 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT and 7-speed DCA transmission choices

Tata Nexon diesel variant is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit, which comes available with transmission options of a 6-speed MT and 6-speed AMT

Tata Nexon iCNG gets a CNG variant, which pairs the 1.2-litre petrol engine with dual CNG cylinders

Tata Nexon EV is available in two battery pack options, promising up to 465 km range on a single charge

Compact design, feature packed interior, peppy powertrains make Tata Nexon an appealing product for Indian consumers

Wide range of powertrain options too play key role in enhancing its appeal
