Tata Nexon, Harrier and others to cost more from today. Check new prices

Tata Motors has hiked prices of all its cars just after the festive season
The price hike, which is nominal, will be effective from today
Tata has passed on the increased cost of input materials to its customers
Tata Tiago will see a hike between ₹6,400 and ₹8,800 depending on variants
Nexon, Tata's best-selling model, will see prices increase by up to ₹15,000
The price hike is higher for models like Nexon EV Max by up to ₹19,000
Tata Harrier SUV will see a price increase of up to ₹26,000
Tata Safari three-row SUV will see a price hike of up to ₹27,000
After the latest hike, price of the Altroz hatchback will start from ₹6.30 lakh