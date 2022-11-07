Tata Nexon, Harrier and others to cost more from today. Check new prices

Published Nov 07, 2022

Tata Motors has hiked prices of all its cars just after the festive season

The price hike, which is nominal, will be effective from today

Tata has passed on the increased cost of input materials to its customers

Tata Tiago will see a hike between 6,400 and 8,800 depending on variants

Nexon, Tata's best-selling model, will see prices increase by up to 15,000

The price hike is higher for models like Nexon EV Max by up to 19,000

Tata Harrier SUV will see a price increase of up to 26,000

Tata Safari three-row SUV will see a price hike of up to 27,000

After the latest hike, price of the Altroz hatchback will start from 6.30 lakh
