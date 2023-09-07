Tata Nexon Facelift Quick Review: Is it the new segment benchmark?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Published Sep 07, 2023

The Tata Nexon has received a new facelift and the most comprehensive yet on the subcompact SUV

The new Curvv concept-inspired design looks sharp with the new LED DRLs & X-shaped LED taillights. There are new alloy wheels with aero inserts

The Nexon facelift gets 6 colours - Pristine White, Daytona Grey, Flame Red, Pure Grey, Creative Ocean and the new showstopper Fearless Purple

The cabin has been revamped with a minimalist dashboard, a new digital console and an infotainment system. The illuminated steering logo is a world-first

 Check product page

The Nexon facelift gets a segment-first option to see the map on the digital console, similar to Land Rover or Audi luxury cars. There’s also a touch-based panel for HVAC controls

Engine options remain the same but the 1.2-litre turbo petrol now gets a 7-speed DCT, which brings spirited performance. It’s reasonably quick off the line with a strong mid-range 

The new paddle shifters work great and bring more control to the driving experience. Body roll is evident but well-contained with the steering offering decent feedback

The diesel remains a strong suit on the Nexon and the facelift accentuates the driving experience further with all the new tech and styling updates

Plastic quality could be better as well as the overall fit and finish. Pricing will be a key decider for the Nexon facelift’s success against some capable rivals
