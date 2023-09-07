Tata Nexon Facelift Quick Review: Is it the new segment benchmark?

The Tata Nexon has received a new facelift and the most comprehensive yet on the subcompact SUV
The new Curvv concept-inspired design looks sharp with the new LED DRLs & X-shaped LED taillights. There are new alloy wheels with aero inserts
The Nexon facelift gets 6 colours - Pristine White, Daytona Grey, Flame Red, Pure Grey, Creative Ocean and the new showstopper Fearless Purple
The cabin has been revamped with a minimalist dashboard, a new digital console and an infotainment system. The illuminated steering logo is a world-first
The Nexon facelift gets a segment-first option to see the map on the digital console, similar to Land Rover or Audi luxury cars. There’s also a touch-based panel for HVAC controls
Engine options remain the same but the 1.2-litre turbo petrol now gets a 7-speed DCT, which brings spirited performance. It’s reasonably quick off the line with a strong mid-range
The new paddle shifters work great and bring more control to the driving experience. Body roll is evident but well-contained with the steering offering decent feedback
The diesel remains a strong suit on the Nexon and the facelift accentuates the driving experience further with all the new tech and styling updates
Plastic quality could be better as well as the overall fit and finish. Pricing will be a key decider for the Nexon facelift’s success against some capable rivals