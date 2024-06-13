The SUV scored five-star rating in both adult and child occupant protection segments
Tata Nexon EV scored 29,86 points out of 32 in the adult occupant protection segment
The Tata Nexon EV scored 44,95 points out of 49 in child occupant protection segment
Nexon's range topping Empowered Plus Long Range variant was tested by Bharat NCAP
The Nexon EV 14.26 points out of 16 in frontal offset deformable barrier test, while during side crash test it scored 15.60 out of 16
Tata Nexon EV's frontal impact test was performed at 64 kmph speed, while the side impact test was performed at 50 kmph
Tata Nexon EV comes loaded with a wide range of safety features
The SUV gets six airbags, ESC, brake assist, 360-degree camera etc
The Nexon EV was tested alongside the Punch EV, which also scored five star in BNCAP crash test