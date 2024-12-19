Tata Nexon EV LR: What's good and bad?

Tata Nexon EV is one of the most popular electric vehicle in the Indian market.
Here's what good about it
The touchscreen infotainment system is quite responsive and comes with JBL sound system that delivers amazing sound quality.
The Nexon EV delivers a real-world range of around 280 km.
It comes loaded with features. There is 360-degree camera that helps in navigating through tight parking spaces.
The lights provide ample amount of illumination while driving on dark roads and empty highways
The ride quality is comfortable and even the performance is very good.
Here's what's not so good about the Tata Nexon EV
The Nexon EV lacks ergonomic touches. For instance, it lacks cup holders, it is difficult to reach the 12V socket and USB ports.
The centre console consists of touch sensitive buttons and it accumulates scratches and the driver needs to take his attention off the road to use them.
The customer needs to ensure that the place where they will be charging has proper earthing or else the EV will not charge.