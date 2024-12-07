Tata Nexon EV Long Range: Top highlights

Here are the top highlights of the Tata Nexon EV Long Range
Tata Nexon EV Long Range has a real world range of around 260 km to 280 km.
It comes with a touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay. Moreover, the speaker system sounds amazing
The electric SUV comes with useful features such as 360-degree camera, blind spot monitoring and all LED lighting.
There is a digital driver's display that is configurable and can also show full screen Google Maps.
The ride quality of the Nexon EV is very plush and barely any potholes filter to the cabin.
The seats are quite comfortable and there is also an armrest for the front as well as the rear row occupants.
The rear occupants also get a fast Type C charging port and AC vents
There are three levels of brake regeneration from which the driver can choose from.
The performance from the electric motor is very smooth and it is quite powerful as well. In fact, it an accelerate from 0-100 kmph in under 10 seconds.