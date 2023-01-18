Tata Nexon EV becomes more affordable

Tata Motors has revised the starting price of the Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max
Tata Nexon EV Prime now starts at ₹14.49 lakh
Tata Nexon EV Max starts at ₹16.49 lakh
The driving range of Nexon EV Max has now been increased to 453 km
This range enhancement will be offered to current Nexon EV MAX owners through a software upgrade
The Nexon EV Prime XM now comes with features such as projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps
The top-end XZ+ Lux variant now costs ₹18.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
It comes with leatherette seats with ventilation, a wireless charger, an auto-dimming IRVM
It also gets floating Infotainment system by HARMAN with eight speakers