Tata Nexon EV becomes more affordable

Published Jan 18, 2023

Tata Motors has revised the starting price of the Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max

Tata Nexon EV Prime now starts at 14.49 lakh

Tata Nexon EV Max starts at 16.49 lakh

The driving range of Nexon EV Max has now been increased to 453 km

This range enhancement will be offered to current Nexon EV MAX owners through a software upgrade

The Nexon EV Prime XM now comes with features such as projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps

The top-end XZ+ Lux variant now costs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

 It comes with leatherette seats with ventilation, a wireless charger, an auto-dimming IRVM

It also gets floating Infotainment system by HARMAN with eight speakers
It also gets 16-inch alloy wheels, a sharkfin antenna and hill descent control among others
