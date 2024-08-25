Nexon will be the next car from Tata Motors to reeive a CNG variant
What's more interesting is the OEM will introduce CNG-AMT technology to the SUV, similar to Tiago and Tigor
The CNG-AMT technology blends the best of two worlds
While CNG will offer better mileage at cheaper cost, AMT will reduce driving stress
With this, Tata Motors aims to increase appeal of the Nexon compact SUV
The Tata Nexon CNG will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with dual-cylinder CNG technology
Tata Nexon CNG is likely to launch during festive season this year
With this, Tata hopes to grab a larger chunk of the compact SUV segment in Indian market
Expect more details of the car to be out soon