Tata Nexon compact SUV is all set to receive a CNG-AMT variant

Published Aug 25, 2024

Nexon will be the next car from Tata Motors to reeive a CNG variant

What's more interesting is the OEM will introduce CNG-AMT technology to the SUV, similar to Tiago and Tigor

The CNG-AMT technology blends the best of two worlds

While CNG will offer better mileage at cheaper cost, AMT will reduce driving stress

With this, Tata Motors aims to increase appeal of the Nexon compact SUV

The Tata Nexon CNG will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with dual-cylinder CNG technology

Tata Nexon CNG is likely to launch during festive season this year

With this, Tata hopes to grab a larger chunk of the compact SUV segment in Indian market

Expect more details of the car to be out soon
