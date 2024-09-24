Tata Nexon CNG launched with automatic gearbox. Check prices

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 24, 2024

Tata Motors has introduced the CNG version of the Nexon SUV

It is only the second model in India after Tata Punch to get ICE, CNG and electric avatars

The Nexon CNG, launched in 8 variants, is priced from 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

It comes equipped with Tata's twin--cylinder technology first introduced in the Altroz CNG

The technology helps Tata curve out 321 litres of boot space inside the Nexon CNG

The Nexon is the first CNG car in India to get a turbocharged engine with its 1.2-litre unit

It is also the first SUV in its segment to offer automatic transmission with CNG technology

The Nexon CNG SUV will take on rivals snch as Maruti Suzuki Brezza in the sub-compact segment

The price of the Nexon CNG goes up to Rs 14.59 lakh for the top-end Fearless variant
