Tata Nexon becomes more affordable with new variants

Tata Motors has introduced new variants of the Nexon in the Indian market.
There is now a new Smart (O) for the petrol engine that is priced at ₹7.99 lakh ex-showroom.
The diesel engine is now available in the Smart + and Smart + S variants.
The prices start at ₹9.99 lakh ex-showroom.
The new variants have been brought so that the Nexon stays competitive in the market.
The Tata Nexon new entry-level petrol variant, called Smart (O), is ₹15,000 more affordable than the previous base variant, Smart.
These new variants are aimed at countering the competition from the lower variants of the Mahindra XUV 3XO, which are priced from ₹7.49 lakh ex-showroom
Additionally, Tata Motors has reduced the prices of the Smart + and Smart + S variants by ₹30,000 and ₹40,000, respectively.
Meanwhile, the Tata Nexon Smart + is priced at ₹8.90 lakh, while the Smart + S is priced at ₹9.40 lakh.