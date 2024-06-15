Tata Motors rolls out special benefits for the Nexon in June. Check out

Published Jun 15, 2024

The Tata Nexon is the brand’s bestselling SUV and the offering recently completed the 7 lakh sales milestone 

To celebrate the landmark figure, Tata Motors has announced special benefits on the Nexon for a limited period 

The Nexon gets cash benefits worth 1 lakh, depending on the model and variant 

Tata is extending the benefits to customers with existing bookings as well as to those who plan to book the SUV 

The cash benefits though are available only till the end of this month, June 30, 2024

The Nexon has been widely successful since its launch in 2017. It is available in petrol, diesel and electric powertrain options

The subcompact SUV is loaded with features including turbo petrol and diesel engines, an electric sunroof, connected car tech, and more

The Nexon CNG variant will join the lineup soon

The Tata Nexon is available in 96 variants with prices starting from 8 lakh (ex-showroom)
