Tata Motors is high on sales numbers; backed by Nexon, Punch, Harrier

Tata Motors has registered highest-ever annual sales!
From April last year to this year March, the automaker has sold 5,38,640 units of passenger vehicles
It is a growth rate of 45.43 per cent year on year
Tata Motors sold about 3,70,372 units for the financial year of 2022
The models that positively impacted the sales numbers of the company are Nexon, Punch, Harrier and Safari
These cars have contributed over 66 per cent to the total volume
The automaker has also picked up in the EV segment with 50,043 units sold in the current fiscal year
For the last financial year, the company sold 19,668 EVs only