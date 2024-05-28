Tata Motors is all-set to launch this new hot hatch in India

Tata Motors is preparing to launch the Altroz Racer in the Indian market.
The hot hatchback will be launched in June
Powering the 2024 Tata Altroz is the same engine as the Tata Nexon. It is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder unit that is turbocharged.
It puts out 120 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque.
The gearbox has been upgraded, the Altroz Racer gets a 6-speed unit instead of a 5-speed unit.
The Altroz Racer will be finished in red and black exterior with white stripes.
There would be a spoiler at the rear.
The interior also gets upgrades in the form of all-black upholstery with red stitching, Racer embossed into the headrests and red and white stripes.
There are also red accents on the dashboard and red red stripes will also be there on the seats.
There would be a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, voice-activated electric sunroof, 6 airbags, digital instrument cluster and 360-degree camera.