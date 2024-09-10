Tata Motors drops prices across entire range this festive season. Check out

Published Sep 10, 2024

Tata Motors is making its ICE vehicles including the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier and Safari more lucrative this festive season

The automaker is offering a price reduction of up to 2.05 lakh on its petrol, diesel and CNG offerings 

The Tata Tiago now starts from 5 lakh (ex-showroom), dropping its price by 65,000

The Tata Tigor now starts from 6 lakh (ex-showroom), a price reduction of 30,000

The Tata Altroz now starts from 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it 45,000 cheaper than before 

The Tata Nexon gets more affordable starting from 8 lakh (ex-showroom), making it 80,000 more affordable 

The Tata Harrier range now starts from 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets a massive 1.60 lakh price reduction 

The Tata Safari now starts from 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets the maximum reduction of 1.80 lakh 

Tata is also offering a 45,000 exchange bonus across the range. The offers are valid until October 31, 2024
