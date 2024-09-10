Tata Motors drops prices across entire range this festive season. Check out

Tata Motors is making its ICE vehicles including the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier and Safari more lucrative this festive season
The automaker is offering a price reduction of up to ₹2.05 lakh on its petrol, diesel and CNG offerings
The Tata Tiago now starts from ₹5 lakh (ex-showroom), dropping its price by ₹65,000
The Tata Tigor now starts from ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom), a price reduction of ₹30,000
The Tata Altroz now starts from ₹6.50 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it ₹45,000 cheaper than before
The Tata Nexon gets more affordable starting from ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom), making it ₹80,000 more affordable
The Tata Harrier range now starts from ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets a massive ₹1.60 lakh price reduction
The Tata Safari now starts from ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets the maximum reduction of ₹1.80 lakh
Tata is also offering a ₹45,000 exchange bonus across the range. The offers are valid until October 31, 2024