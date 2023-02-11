Tata Motors drives in BS6 Phase II range of Nexon, Harrier and other models

Tata Motors announces BS6 Phase II range for its passenger vehicles
These vehicles are now RDE and E20 compliant
The automaker informs that the engines will now have better fuel efficiency and will be more responsive
Models such as Harrier, Nexon, Tigor, Tiago, Altroz and Punch will come with updated powertrains
The brand also put a-tyre pressure monitoring system to Tiago and Tigor
This promises to give the passengers a quieter cabin experience
Diesel engines of Altroz and Nexon also get an upgrade
In addition to this, the automaker increases standard warranty to 3 years per 1,00,000 km