Tata Motors drives in BS6 Phase II range of Nexon, Harrier and other models

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto
Published Feb 11, 2023

Tata Motors announces BS6 Phase II range for its passenger vehicles

These vehicles are now RDE and E20 compliant

The automaker informs that the engines will now have better fuel efficiency and will be more responsive

Models such as Harrier, Nexon, Tigor, Tiago, Altroz and Punch will come with updated powertrains

The brand also put a-tyre pressure monitoring system to Tiago and Tigor

This promises to give the passengers a quieter cabin experience

Diesel engines of Altroz and Nexon also get an upgrade

In addition to this, the automaker increases standard warranty to 3 years per 1,00,000 km
