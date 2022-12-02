Tata Motors is aiming to hit 50,000 sales in 2022 in terms of EV sales
Tata currently leads the EV four-wheeler segment in India by a massive margin
EV like the Nexon helps Tata dominate the segment with nearly 90% market share
In November, Tata sold 4,451 units of electric cars across India
While Nexon EV remains the best-seller, Tigor EV too contributes healthy numbers
So far, Tata has sold nearly 40,000 electric cars since January this year
However, Tata will need its best EV sales month in December to achieve the landmark
Tata's EV sales is sure to. get further boost with the upcoming launch of the Tiago EV
Tiago EV has already clocked nearly 20,000 bookings since launch in October