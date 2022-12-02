Tata Motors is chasing record EV sales landmark this year

Published Dec 02, 2022

Tata Motors is aiming to hit 50,000 sales in 2022 in terms of EV sales

Tata currently leads the EV four-wheeler segment in India by a massive margin

EV like the Nexon helps Tata dominate the segment with nearly 90% market share

In November, Tata sold 4,451 units of electric cars across India

While Nexon EV remains the best-seller, Tigor EV too contributes healthy numbers

So far, Tata has sold nearly 40,000 electric cars since January this year

However, Tata will need its best EV sales month in December to achieve the landmark

Tata's EV sales is sure to. get further boost with the upcoming launch of the Tiago EV

Tiago EV has already clocked nearly 20,000 bookings since launch in October
