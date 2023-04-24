Tata Harrier Red Dark Edition - Quick review

Harrier is one of the most popular SUV models from the Tata Motors' camp
Harrier Red Dark Edition was showcased at Auto Expo 2023 and subsequently launched at start price of ₹21.77 lakh (ex-showroom)
The SUV comes in a menacing shade of Oberon Black
The Red brake calipers behind the dark alloy wheels further adds to the visual appeal
There is 'Dark' badge on either side of the special edition SUV
The cabin of the SUV gets a Carnelian Red colour theme
The front seats are ventilated and there is now a larger 10.25-inch infotainment screen
The addition of ADAS is a big bump up for Harrier Red Dark edition. Features such as Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning etc work flawlessly