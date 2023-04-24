Tata Harrier Red Dark Edition - Quick review

Hindustan Times
Auto
Published Apr 24, 2023

Harrier is one of the most popular SUV models from the Tata Motors' camp

Harrier Red Dark Edition was showcased at Auto Expo 2023 and subsequently launched at start price of 21.77 lakh (ex-showroom)

The SUV comes in a menacing shade of Oberon Black

The Red brake calipers behind the dark alloy wheels further adds to the visual appeal

There is 'Dark' badge on either side of the special edition SUV

The cabin of the SUV gets a Carnelian Red colour theme

The front seats are ventilated and there is now a larger 10.25-inch infotainment screen

The addition of ADAS is a big bump up for Harrier Red Dark edition. Features such as Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning etc work flawlessly
