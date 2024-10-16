Tata Curvv scores 5-star in BNCAP crash test

The newest member of the Tata Motor lineup, the Curvv has scored five star safety rating under the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP)
The Tata Curvv scored 29.5 out of 32 in adult protection and 43.66 out of 49 in child protection.
As per BNCAP, the Tata Curvv scored 14.65 out of 16.00 in the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test and 14.85 out of 16.00 in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test.
The test revealed that while the front passengers are mostly safe during a crash, it is the driver’s right leg which got marginal protection.
Meanwhile during the child protection crash test it was revealed that the Tata Curvv scored 9 out of 13 points in vehicle assessment score.
It further got 22.66 out of 24 in the Dynamic score and 12 out of 12 in CRS installation score.
In terms of safety, the Tata Curvv gets six airbags as standard
It also gets electronic stability control and TPMS.
Higher trim levels also get 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, all disc brakes, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.