Tata Curvv ICE Concept: All you need to know

Having showcased the electric version in 2022, Tata Motors unveiled the ICE version of the Curvv concept at the Auto Expo 2023.
The Curvv ICE concept previews a new compact SUV from Tata Motors powered by petrol and diesel engines.
Finished in the Blaze Red paint scheme, the coupe SUV body-style will be retained on the production version as well, which will be a first in the compact SUV segment.
The Tata Curvv ICE concept is sharply styled. The triangular housings incorporate the headlamps, while the rear sports a wraparound LED taillight connected by a bar across the tailgate.
The Curvv concept is based on Tata's X1 architecture that also underpins the Nexon. However, the X1 platform has been reavily re-engineered to adapt to Gen 2 architecture requirements.
The cabin gets a binnacle instrument cluster with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The steering wheel also gets controls of its own but that could be restricted to the concept.
Engine options remain under wraps for now but Tata has showcased a new 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol motor for the Curvv with manual and automatic transmissions.
The new 1.2 T-GDI engine is expected to make about 125 bhp, while torque output will be available in 2 states of tune - 190 Nm and 225 Nm.
Tata will also offer a diesel engine option on the Curvv with its existing powertrains adapted to future RDE norms.