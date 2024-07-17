Tata Motors is all set to take the wrap off its much awaited Curvv SUV

The automaker is ready to unveil the car on July 19, 2024

This will mark the first unveiling of the production form of the Tata Curvv

Ahead of that, bookings for the Tata Curvv has already commenced unofficially at different dealerships

Tata Curvv is going to be available in both ICE and EV formats

This will make Curvv the next car in Tata's lineup that comes with a wide range of powertrain options

Currently, Tata Nexon, Tiago, Tigor, Punch come available with a wide range of ICE and electric powertrain options

Expect Tata Motors to reveal more details of Curvv on July 19

It will come as a coupe SUV, as the concept model previewed

We just need to wait a few more days to learn more about it
