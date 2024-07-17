The automaker is ready to unveil the car on July 19, 2024
This will mark the first unveiling of the production form of the Tata Curvv
Ahead of that, bookings for the Tata Curvv has already commenced unofficially at different dealerships
Tata Curvv is going to be available in both ICE and EV formats
This will make Curvv the next car in Tata's lineup that comes with a wide range of powertrain options
Currently, Tata Nexon, Tiago, Tigor, Punch come available with a wide range of ICE and electric powertrain options
Expect Tata Motors to reveal more details of Curvv on July 19
It will come as a coupe SUV, as the concept model previewed
We just need to wait a few more days to learn more about it