Tata Altroz Racer is here. Check it out

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 18, 2024

Tata Motors has launched the Altroz Racer in the Indian market. 

It is offered in three variants - R1, R2 and R3

There are three colour choices - Pure Grey, Atomic Orange, and Avenue White

The Altroz Racer comes with ventilated seats

There is an air purifier, a 360 degree camera, a larger touchscreen infotainment system and 6 airbags

The Altroz Racer gets its engine from the Nexon.

It is a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine

It puts out 118 bhp and 170 Nm.

It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox only.
To check out more such web stories 
Click Here