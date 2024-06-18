Tata Altroz Racer is here. Check it out

Tata Motors has launched the Altroz Racer in the Indian market.
It is offered in three variants - R1, R2 and R3
There are three colour choices - Pure Grey, Atomic Orange, and Avenue White
The Altroz Racer comes with ventilated seats
There is an air purifier, a 360 degree camera, a larger touchscreen infotainment system and 6 airbags
The Altroz Racer gets its engine from the Nexon.
It is a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine
It puts out 118 bhp and 170 Nm.
It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox only.