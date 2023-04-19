Tata Altroz iCNG bookings open: All you need to know

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 19, 2023

Tata Motors has opened the order books for the Altroz iCNG for 21,000. The car was first unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo

The Tata Altroz iCNG is the first car in the country to get two CNG cylinders in order to offer more usable space in the boot

The Altroz iCNG with twin cylinder technology uses two cylinders of 30 litres each placed below the luggage area

The model also gets a single advanced ECU that ensures a seamless shift from petrol to CNG mode

 Check product page

The Altroz iCNG is capable of starting directly in the CNG mode and does not necessarily need to start in petrol, like other CNG-powered vehicles

The Tata Altroz iCNG will be available in four variants – XE, XM+, XZ and XZ+ and in four colours - Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey and Avenue White

The Tata Altroz iCNG will be available in four variants – XE, XM+, XZ and XZ+ and in four colours - Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey and Avenue White

It will retain most features from the petrol and diesel Altroz models including the leatherette seats, iRA connected car tech, cruise control, automatic headlamps and more

Deliveries for the Tata Altroz iCNG will begin in May while prices will be announced around the same time
Want to know more about the Tata Altroz iCNG?
Click Here