Tata Altroz iCNG bookings open: All you need to know

Tata Motors has opened the order books for the Altroz iCNG for ₹21,000. The car was first unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo
The Tata Altroz iCNG is the first car in the country to get two CNG cylinders in order to offer more usable space in the boot
The Altroz iCNG with twin cylinder technology uses two cylinders of 30 litres each placed below the luggage area
The model also gets a single advanced ECU that ensures a seamless shift from petrol to CNG mode
The Altroz iCNG is capable of starting directly in the CNG mode and does not necessarily need to start in petrol, like other CNG-powered vehicles
The Tata Altroz iCNG will be available in four variants – XE, XM+, XZ and XZ+ and in four colours - Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey and Avenue White
The Tata Altroz iCNG will be available in four variants – XE, XM+, XZ and XZ+ and in four colours - Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey and Avenue White
It will retain most features from the petrol and diesel Altroz models including the leatherette seats, iRA connected car tech, cruise control, automatic headlamps and more
Deliveries for the Tata Altroz iCNG will begin in May while prices will be announced around the same time