Tata Altroz CNG is like no other: Here's your quick look

Altroz CNG has been launched in India as the third CNG model from Tata camp, after Tigor and Tiago
Altroz CNG is offered across six broad trims with pricing starting at ₹7.55 lakh for the XE variant and going up to ₹10.55 lakh for XZ+O with sunroof (ex-showroom)
Altroz CNG is identical to the non-CNG version of the car in terms of its exterior styling. It is offered in multiple colour options
There is an iCNG badge at the rear, the only main differentiating factor
The cabin comes well kitted with features such as an infotainment screen, voice-controlled sunroof, cooled glovebox and more
The trunk is where the unique element is at. The twin-cylinder kit has been placed low down in the boot to open up over 200 litres of cargo area
This translates into generous space - for a CNG car - for bags, suitcases and other small items
The Altroz offers 72.50 bhp and has 103 Nm of torque in CNG-only mode. The figures are 87 bhp and 115 Nm in petrol mode
Under the hood is a 1.2-litre petrol motor