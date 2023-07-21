This is the most affordable premium hatchback with a sunroof

Tata just launched a new variant of the Altroz which makes it the most affordable premium hatchback in the segment
The new variant is XM(S). It is priced at Rs 7.35 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi.
The new variant gets the same features as XM but adds an electric sunroof.
XM(S) costs ₹45,000 more than the XM trim.
The electric sunroof can be operated via voice commands as well
comes with R16 wheel covers, steering-mounted controls, an adjustable driver seat and electrically foldable outside-rearview mirrors.
It also gets a premium knitted roofliner, remote keyless entry, USB ports in the front to charge mobile devices and follow-me-home functionality for the headlamps.
The safety features on offer are dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Cornering Stability Control, Brake Sway Control, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat mounts.