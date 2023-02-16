Tamil Nadu EV Policy 2023: 10 things to know

1. The Tamil Nadu government announced its Electric Vehicle policy 2023 which includes incentives to manufacturers, customers and charging infrastructure providers.
2. Under the new EV Policy, Tamil Nadu will offer 100% reimbursement on SGST, investment- or turnover-based subsidy, and advanced chemistry cell subsidy.
3. The state will also fully exempt tax on electricity purchased from its discom, exempt stamp duty and subsidise the land costs for the next five years.
4. Tamil Nadu will move towards electrifying its public transport. State transport utilities will also be encouraged to switch to EVs through loan programmes.
5. Tamil Nadu will increase the share of electric buses in its fleet to 30 per cent by 2030.
6. Tamil Nadu will also develop bus-charging infrastructure through budgetary allocations and exploring providing EV infrastructure as a service through private operators.
7. The state will also urge private operators of buses to switch to electric mobility and phase out internal combustion engine vehicles from their fleet.
8. Consumers looking to buy an electric vehicle can avail of benefits including exemptions and waivers on road tax, registration charges and permit fees. This is in addition to the incentives ranging between ₹5,000 to ₹10 lakh.
9. EV projects will also get employment incentives including reimbursement of the employer's contribution to EPF to a maximum of ₹48,000 per employee residing in the state.