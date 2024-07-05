Swift to Jimny: Maruti cars with big discounts in July

Published Jul 05, 2024

Maruti Suzuki is offering discount on the older generation Swift to clear unsold stock

Reports claim the new Swift hatchback is also getting exchange bonus of around 10,000

Besides Swift, Maruti is also offering discount on Fronx SUV with benefits of up to 35,000

The Grand Vitara, Maruti's rival to Hyundai Creta, is also offered with benefits of up to 55,000

Meanwhile Jimny continues to get massive discount in July ranging between 1 lakh and 2.50 lakh

Among other popular Maruti cars, WagonR is being offered with discounts of more than 60,000

Brezza, Maruti's best-selling SUV gets discount of up to 25,000 in July

Alto K10, Maruti's most affordable car, also comes with up to 63,000 worth of benefits

Other popular Maruti models like Baleno, Ertiga and XL6 do not get discount for this month
