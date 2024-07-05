Swift to Jimny: Maruti cars with big discounts in July

Maruti Suzuki is offering discount on the older generation Swift to clear unsold stock
Reports claim the new Swift hatchback is also getting exchange bonus of around ₹10,000
Besides Swift, Maruti is also offering discount on Fronx SUV with benefits of up to ₹35,000
The Grand Vitara, Maruti's rival to Hyundai Creta, is also offered with benefits of up to ₹55,000
Meanwhile Jimny continues to get massive discount in July ranging between ₹1 lakh and ₹2.50 lakh
Among other popular Maruti cars, WagonR is being offered with discounts of more than ₹60,000
Brezza, Maruti's best-selling SUV gets discount of up to ₹25,000 in July
Alto K10, Maruti's most affordable car, also comes with up to ₹63,000 worth of benefits
Other popular Maruti models like Baleno, Ertiga and XL6 do not get discount for this month